ImageCash Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $13,602.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.14 or 0.07964380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,967.11 or 0.99977111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007482 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.