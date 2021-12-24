Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.26.

Shares of IMO opened at C$45.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$24.01 and a 1-year high of C$45.58. The stock has a market cap of C$31.49 billion and a PE ratio of 63.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.78.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

