Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $839.59

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.59 ($11.09) and traded as high as GBX 886.50 ($11.71). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.69), with a volume of 245,198 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.02) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 47.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 845.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 839.95.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,704.08).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

