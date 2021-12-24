Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 465 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.14.

Shares of MSTR opened at $597.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $320.36 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

