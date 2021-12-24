InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 204,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,174. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.