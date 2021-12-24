ING Groep NV Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

