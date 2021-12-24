ING Groep NV Has $5.37 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,323,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $645.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $626.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

