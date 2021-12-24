Insider Buying: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Purchases A$41,250.00 in Stock

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) insider John Key bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.25 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,250.00 ($29,255.32).
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 7th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
