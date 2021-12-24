Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

