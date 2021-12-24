Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,100 Shares of Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 15,100 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $77,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.
