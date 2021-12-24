Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,100 Shares of Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 15,100 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $77,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.