Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Purchases 1,970 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Bradford D. Dahms bought 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $19,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

