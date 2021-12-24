Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $572.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.34. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.