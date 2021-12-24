Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.