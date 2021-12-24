Insider Selling: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

