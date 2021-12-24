Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$423,000.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,490,991.60.

PXT stock opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.55.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.