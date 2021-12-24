Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $60,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Hock Ming Ting sold 24,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

