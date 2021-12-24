Insight Protocol Market Cap Achieves $137,885.46 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $137,885.46 and approximately $95,138.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

