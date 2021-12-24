inSure DeFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $262.60 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007225 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

