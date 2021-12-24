Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

