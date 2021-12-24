Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,557,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

