International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $2,837,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in International Paper by 16.3% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 112,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

