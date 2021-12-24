International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

