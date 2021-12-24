Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead Sells 176,863 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

