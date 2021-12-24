Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.90. 31,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 550,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,495,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.