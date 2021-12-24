Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 5.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $363.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

