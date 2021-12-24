Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

