Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.89 and last traded at $89.75. 49,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 17,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64.

