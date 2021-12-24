Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.30. 798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

