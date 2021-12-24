Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. 216 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.