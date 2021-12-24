Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.