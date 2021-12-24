iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.56.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 115,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

