Iris Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IREN) Quiet Period Set To End on December 27th

Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Iris Energy had issued 8,269,231 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $231,538,468 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

