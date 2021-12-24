IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Get IronNet alerts:

IRNT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

IRNT stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. IronNet has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,050,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.