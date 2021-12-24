iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

