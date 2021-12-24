iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 9,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.