iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $66,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

