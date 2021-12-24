iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMMD opened at $65.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.

