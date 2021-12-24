iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

