iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $398,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

