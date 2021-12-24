iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYT opened at $272.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.98. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

