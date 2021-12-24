Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $610.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.32. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

