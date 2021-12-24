James B. Tananbaum Acquires 325,000 Shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 325,000 shares of FS Development Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FSII opened at $9.80 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSII. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $998,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 357.7% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,513,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 1,182,588 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Development Corp. II by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

