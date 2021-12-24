Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 107,986 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.80.

