Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TM opened at $183.78 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $188.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

