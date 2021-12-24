Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 18 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,738.13 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,621.19 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,771.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,867.77.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

