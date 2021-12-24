Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Japan Steel Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Japan Steel Works stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

