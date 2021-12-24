Jason Lippert Purchases 5,000 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $815.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

