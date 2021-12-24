Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,647.40 ($21.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £127.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,670.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,529.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.66%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

