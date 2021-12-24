Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

MEOH opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 62.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 113,325 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 105.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Methanex by 33.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

