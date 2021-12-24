Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.65 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
Featured Story: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.