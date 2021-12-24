Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.65 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

